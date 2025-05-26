FIA uncovers visa fraud, human trafficking network

MULTAN: Recently, in a crackdown, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Multan Zone led raids in Lodhran and Wilayatabad and arrested two individuals who were involved in human trafficking and visa fraud.

According to the reports, citizens were attracted by fake promises of jobs in Italy and Spain, leading to the fraud of millions of rupees.

FIA spokesperson, the arrested accused were identified as Muhammad Murtaza and Mudassir Iqbal. These individuals reportedly cheated citizens of large amounts by assuring overseas employment.

The spokesperson also indicated that the suspect, Mudassir, unlawfully got Rs 1.147 million from citizens on the pretext of providing Italy and Spain work visas.

Likewise, suspect Murtaza lured a citizen and got Rs 615,000 with the assurance of sending them abroad.

Both suspects went missing as soon as they collected the money, failing to deliver citizens to their promised destinations.

In the meantime, operations were also conducted by the FIA Gujranwala Zone, arresting three suspects, including two agents, who were part of visa fraud and human trafficking.

In reports, the FIA mentioned that these individuals bamboozled citizens and got millions of rupees on account of fake promises to send them abroad. One suspect, Sadaqat, took Rs 7 million from citizens.

The spokesperson mentioned that the suspect, Sadaqat, also tried to smuggle citizens via boat to Europe from Senegal, causing the citizens to go missing after an accident.

Another suspect, Mirza Naeem, took Rs 2 million and $1000 from a citizen, convincing him to have a job in Spain. However, the citizen reached Mauritania instead of Spain. There, another attempt was made to smuggle him to Europe by boat. The citizen refused to travel by boat and somehow came back to Pakistan.

These incidents highlight the dangerous risks related to illegal immigration and the extensive nature of human trafficking scams.