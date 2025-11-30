FIA issues advisory on passenger offloading

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has urged citizens to disregard unverified and speculative social media posts regarding passenger offloading incidents, advising the public to rely solely on official sources for accurate information.

An FIA spokesperson said on Sunday that misleading claims circulating online create unnecessary fear and confusion among travellers. The spokesperson reiterated that the agency prioritises transparency and strict adherence to the law in all its policies and procedures.

In an advisory issued on social media, the FIA stated that citizens should avoid trusting unverified or unofficial news related to offloading.

It stressed that accurate information is available only through FIA’s official platforms and designated officers, and reaffirmed its commitment to lawful, transparent, and passenger-friendly procedures.

The agency further stated that the primary purpose of FIA Immigration is to ensure passenger safety and provide the best possible facilitation.

It clarified that no passenger is offloaded without valid legal reasons, and warned that spreading false rumours not only causes distress to travellers but also constitutes a criminal offence.

The FIA added that passengers carrying complete, accurate, and valid travel documents are not offloaded. The public has been advised to always travel abroad through safe and legal means and to avoid believing misleading information circulating on social media.

For guidance or assistance, citizens may contact the FIA Helpline 1991, and for complaints, they may email [email protected]