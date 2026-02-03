Field Marshal Asim Munir meets IMCTC Secretary General at GHQ

RAWALPINDI: Secretary General of the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC), Major General Mohammed Bin Saeed Al-Moghedi, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, said a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military media wing, Major General Mohammed Bin Saeed Al-Moghedi, Secretary General of the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC), called on Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, COAS & CDF, at General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest were discussed, with particular emphasis on regional security dynamics and enhanced cooperation in counter-terrorism efforts. Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to combating terrorism and extremism through collaborative strategies, intelligence sharing, and capacity building among member states.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir appreciated the role of IMCTC in fostering stability and promoting coordinated counter-terrorism initiatives across the Islamic world.

Major General Mohammed Bin Saeed Al-Moghedi acknowledged Pakistan’s significant contributions and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism and lauded the professionalism of Pakistan’s Armed Forces.

The meeting underscored the resolve of both sides to further strengthen institutional collaboration for peace, stability, and security in the region.

IMCTC team is visiting Pakistan from 2-6 Feb 26 to conduct one week training at National University of Sciences and Technology on “Re-integration and rehabilitation of extremist elements“.