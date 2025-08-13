Field Marshal Asim Munir awarded Azerbaijan’s Patriotic War Medal

RAWALPINDI: Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Minister of Defence and Chief of the General Staff, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, on Wednesday conferred the country’s prestigious Patriotic War Medal on Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, in recognition of his exceptional contributions to bilateral military cooperation.

The medal, awarded on behalf of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, was presented for “Services in the Field of Military Cooperation” during a meeting at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

The two military leaders discussed matters of mutual interest, with a particular focus on the prevailing global and regional security situation.

The COAS reaffirmed Pakistan’s fraternal ties with Azerbaijan and reiterated the resolve to further strengthen bilateral relations. He also congratulated the visiting dignitary on the successful conclusion of the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Colonel General Valiyev praised the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and their success in Maarka-e-Haq and Operation Bunyanum Marsoos. He also conveyed best wishes for Pakistan’s upcoming Independence Day and Victory Celebrations.

The COAS thanked Azerbaijan’s leadership and people for their support during Maarka-e-Haq and for sending an Azerbaijani contingent to participate in the Independence Day ceremony. Both sides expressed a shared commitment to deepening defence cooperation and advancing joint efforts for regional peace and stability.

Earlier, upon arrival at GHQ, Colonel General Valiyev was presented with a guard of honour and laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada.