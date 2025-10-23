Field Marshal meets Egyptian leadership, calls for unity against extremism

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, is on an official visit to Egypt, where he held important meetings with the country’s top military and religious leadership, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

According to the military media wing, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) is currently on an official visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt. The visit is aimed at enhancing military cooperation and defence collaboration between the two brotherly countries.

The Field Marshal called on Egyptian Minister of Defence and Defence Production, General Abdul Maged Saqar and Chief of Staff of Egyptian Armed Forces Lieutenant General Ahmed Khalifa Fatehi. During the meetings, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and bilateral defence cooperation were discussed. Field Marshal affirmed that Egypt is a brotherly country and cooperation between both the two states will not only benefit the people of both the states but will also contribute towards achieving peace and stability in the region.

During the visit to the Ministry of Defence, Field Marshal was warmly welcomed and presented with the Guard of Honour. Field Marshal also laid floral wreath at Memorial of Unknown Soldier and Grave of Late President Mohamed Anwar Al Sadat.

COAS also met His Eminence Sheikh Ahmed El Tayab, Grand Imam of Al Azhar at Mashaikhat Al Azhar Al Sharif. The grand Imam shared his views on challenges faced by the Muslim Ummah. COAS highlighted the need to eradicate extremist ideologies and contorted interpretations of Islam.