Field Marshal Asim Munir terms overseas Pakistanis as country’s Ambassadors in US

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir is on an official visit to United States. During the visit, COAS interacted with the Overseas Pakistani community in Washington DC.

According to ISPR, the COAS received a warm reception and welcome from the overseas Pakistanis, who gathered in large numbers to meet with the Chief of Army Staff.

The diaspora warmly appreciated the outstanding performance of the Armed Forces during Operation Bunyanum Marsoos / Marka-e-Haq, showcasing their bravery and professionalism.

During the interaction, the COAS expressed his deep appreciation for the vital and most significant role being played by overseas Pakistanis for being ambassadors of Pakistan. He acknowledged their contributions to the Pakistan’s economy, and global reputation by contributing actively through remittances, investments and higher achievements in other domains.

The army’s media wing stated that the overseas Pakistanis shared their experiences and suggestions with the Army Chief. He emphasized the importance of engagement with the overseas Pakistanis, highlighting the need for continued collaboration and cooperation to address common challenges and promote cooperation.

The interaction concluded with a renewed sense of purpose and commitment, as the COAS and the overseas Pakistanis pledged to work together towards a more secure, prosperous, and resilient Pakistan.

On the other hand, Pakistan and the United States in a meeting agreed to move forward to finalize a trade deal over tariffs.

A virtual meeting was held between Pakistan’s Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and the US Secretary of Commerce. The discussion was mainly focused to finalize a trade agreement over the US tariff issues at the earliest.

Talks were focused on strengthening trade, investment, and expanding economic ties between the two countries. Both sides agreed to continue detailed technical-level negotiations under a mutually agreed roadmap.

Both sides expressed hope for the successful conclusion of the talks and reaffirmed their commitment to moving forward economic cooperation.