Field Marshal Asim Munir hosts dinner to honour political leadership, armed forces

Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir hosted a dinner to honour the political leadership, steadfast commitment of the Armed Forces, and the indomitable spirit of the people of Pakistan demonstrated during Marka-e-Haq and Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, the Chairman Senate, Speaker National Assembly, Federal Ministers, Governors, Chief Ministers, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Chiefs of Air and Naval Staff, senior leadership of major political parties, high-ranking government officials and senior officers from the three armed services graced the gathering with their presence.

The participants paid tribute to the sagacious leadership that steered the nation through a defining moment.

They hailed the courage and sacrifices of the Armed Forces, and commended the resolute patriotism of the Pakistani people.

In his remarks, the Chief of Army Staff expressed profound gratitude to the political leadership for their strategic foresight during Marka-e-Haq and lauded the seamless inter-services coordination that ensured operational success in Operation Bunyanum Marsoos.

He further acknowledged the unwavering role of Pakistani youth and media in countering the disinformation campaign waged by India, describing them as a ‘steel wall’ against malign propaganda.

The COAS also commended the outstanding contributions of Pakistani scientists, engineers, and diplomats, whose professionalism and resolve proved critical during the conflict.

The evening stood as a powerful affirmation of national unity and the collective resolve to advance with renewed strength and cohesion