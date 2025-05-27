Field Marshal Asim Munir meets Iranian Chief of General Staff

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, the Chief of Army Staff visited General Staff Headquarters at Tehran in Iran.

The Chief of Army Staff held meeting with Chief of General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Bagheri.

The two military leaders engaged in discussions on the evolving regional security landscape, with particular focus on strengthening bilateral defence ties.

Key areas of mutual interest included enhancing military-to-military cooperation, improving security mechanisms along the shared border, and exploring avenues for transforming the border regions into zones of trade and economic connectivity, thereby contributing to regional stability and prosperity.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir was accorded a warm welcome upon his arrival, including a ceremonial guard of honour presented by a well-turned-out contingent of the Iranian Armed Forces.

It is worth mentioning here that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is visiting Azerbaijan on third leg of his four-nation tour, after which he will travel to Tajikistan.

Read More: Pakistan supports Iran’s right to have civilian nuclear program: PM Shehbaz

During his visit to Iran, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif paid a courtesy call on Sayyed Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Iran on Monday and discussed matters of bilateral and regional interest.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi and Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar were also present on the occasion.

During the call, the Prime Minister conveyed his deepest respect to the Supreme Leader underlining that His Eminence was an iconic figure in the Muslim World and the Muslim Ummah looked up to him for guidance and patronage.