Field Marshal Asim Munir, Saudi Military Chief review defence partnership

According to the military media wing, Lieutenant General Fahad Bin Saud Al-Johani, Commander Royal Saudi Land Forces, called on Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), at General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi today.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security, and avenues for enhanced bilateral defence cooperation were discussed. Both sides reiterated their commitment to further strengthening the longstanding and brotherly relations between the Armed Forces of Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

COAS expressed satisfaction on robust defence collaboration between the two countries and emphasized upon the need for continued cooperation in training, capacity building, and intelligence sharing. Commander RSLF acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan Army and appreciated the positive role played by Pakistan in regional peace and stability.

Upon arrival at GHQ, the visiting dignitary was presented with a Guard of Honour.

According to the military media wing, Mr. Alparslan Bayraktar, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of the Republic of Turkiye, called on Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), at General Headquarters (GHQ) today.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest were discussed, with a particular focus on expanding Pak–Turkiye cooperation in the energy sector, strengthening bilateral ties, and exploring avenues for strategic collaboration. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing partnership in areas of shared objectives and regional stability.

The COAS highlighted the deep-rooted and historic brotherly relations between Pakistan and Turkiye, expressing appreciation for Turkiye’s steadfast support to Pakistan at various international forums. Minister Bayraktar conveyed Turkiye’s desire to deepen cooperation across the energy domain and acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts toward regional peace, stability, and sustainable development.