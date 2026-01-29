Character of war evolved massively due to technological advancements: Field Marshal

Rawalpindi: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir on Thursday said the character of war has evolved massively, with technological advancements driving the evolution, necessitating huge mental transformation at all tiers, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

According to ISPR, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, visited Bahawalpur Garrison, where he was briefed on various operational, training and administrative aspects of the Corps, with special focus on preparations for multi-domain warfare.

The COAS witnessed a high-intensity Field Exercise “Steadfast Resolve,” at Khairpur Tamewali (KPT) encompassing integration of niche technologies like unmanned aerial systems (drones), advanced surveillance assets, Electronic Warfare assets and modern command-and-control mechanisms, reflecting the Armed Forces’ focus on technology-enabled multi-domain operations.

Addressing the troops, Asim Munir lauded their high morale, professional competence and operational preparedness. He reaffirmed that the Pakistan Armed Forces remain fully prepared to defend Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity against all threats, emphasising the need to maintain optimum readiness to meet the requirements of future battlefield and security challenges.

He highlighted that the Pakistan Armed Forces are undergoing major transformation in multiple domains.

The character of war, he noted, has evolved massively, with technological advancements driving the evolution, dictating huge mental transformation at all tiers. In future, technological manoeuvres will replace physical manoeuvres and will fundamentally alter the way offensive and defensive operations are undertaken. Therefore, Pakistan Armed Forces are embracing and absorbing technology at a rapid pace. In this process innovation, indigenisation and adaptation shall remain fundamental.

Earlier, the CDF also inaugurated the ROHI eSkills Learning Hub (STP) aimed at promoting digital skills and learning opportunities for students, particularly from Southern Punjab and across the country. He also inaugurated the APS Abbasia Campus, reaffirming Pakistan Army’s commitment to quality education and character building.

He later visited the EME Regional Workshop, where he was briefed on the maintenance regime to sustain modern platforms through advanced technologies, indeginization and other combat support measures.

Earlier, upon his arrival at Bahawalpur Garrison, the COAS & CDF was received by Commander Bahawalpur Corps. He also laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha, paying tribute to the supreme sacrifices of the martyrs.