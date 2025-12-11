Field Marshal Asim Munir urges Ulema to play role in fostering national unity

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir has urged the Ulema to play their role in fostering national unity and broadening the vision of the people.

Addressing the National Ulema and Mashaikh Conference here, the CDF said that in an Islamic state, no one except the state can declare jihad.

He said the nation emerged victorious in Marka-e-Haq with the blessings of Allah Almighty.

Terming the defence agreement with Saudi Arabia a historic development, the CDF said there is a deep connection between the State of Tayyiba and Pakistan.

“Among all Muslim countries, Allah Almighty has bestowed upon Pakistan the honour of being the guardian of the Haramain,” he said.

The CDF said, “Terrorism is not Pakistan’s way but India’s practice. Pakistan does not strike the enemy from hiding; rather, it challenges and eliminates them openly.”

Underscoring the importance of education, Field Marshal Asim Munir said that a nation which abandons knowledge and the pen becomes vulnerable to chaos.

“Honour and strength are not gained through division, but through hard work and knowledge,” he added.

Addressing the National Ulema Convention, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the country could not achieve sustainable economic development without the complete elimination of terrorism, extremism and sectarianism from the country.

The PM urged religious scholars to play a proactive role in discouraging sectarianism and promoting unity, harmony and brotherhood among all schools of thought. He said creating an atmosphere of national cohesion was essential for ensuring the country’s prosperity and future progress.

The Convention was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Field Marshal Chief of Defence Forces Syed Asim Munir, ministers, parliamentarians, and a large number of religious scholars from various schools of thoughts.

The prime minister said that Allah Almighty had blessed Pakistan with a great victory in the maarka-e-haq (battle of truth) against India, which he said was due to the professionalism and bravery of the armed forces, as well as the prayers of the nation.

He said Field Marshal Asim Munir had led the war with courage and unwavering resolve, while all services, the Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Navy, contributed equally to the victory.

The world, he added, was acknowledging Pakistan’s performance, and Muslim countries were expressing pride over the historic victory. Despite this, he noted, certain elements continued to spread propaganda against the armed forces.

Calling out the menace of terrorism, he said the Khawarij were carrying out attacks and targeting innocent citizens and security personnel. He said he often met families of martyred soldiers who expressed pride in the sacrifices of their sons for the country.

As regards the economy, the prime minister said Pakistan had reached a stage from where it was about to take off towards accelerated growth. He said the country’s political and military leadership had worked tirelessly to steer the nation away from the risk of default.

He reaffirmed the government’s resolve to put Pakistan on the path of economic prosperity, saying this was the time for implementation and hard work. By implementing austerity measures, and working collectively, he added, the nation could fulfill the dreams of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said national unity was indispensable for addressing all challenges facing the country and for achieving long-term stability and development.