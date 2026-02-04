Field Marshal reviews counterterrorism operations, meets injured personnel in Quetta

QUETTA: Chief of Defence Forces, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, visited Quetta to review the security situation and ongoing operational matters in the region, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported.

During his visit, Field Marshal Munir was briefed on operations that successfully thwarted terrorist attacks backed by foreign elements, including efforts by India-supported militants. The forces’ rapid response prevented planned assaults, ensuring public safety and protection of key installations.

The briefing highlighted ongoing challenges to peace and development in Balochistan, which security forces have countered through timely and coordinated action.

Field Marshal Munir emphasized that the state’s writ remains strong and reiterated that no terrorist or facilitator would be allowed to escape justice. He stressed that violent extremism in any form cannot be justified and directed that strict legal action be taken against perpetrators in accordance with the law.

During the visit, the Field Marshal commended officers and troops for their professionalism, dedication, and sacrifices in foiling anti-state plots while maintaining law and order. He also praised the courage and resilience of personnel in counterterrorism operations and acknowledged their role in safeguarding the province.

Field Marshal Munir, accompanied by the Chief Minister of Balochistan, also visited the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Quetta, where he met with injured personnel from the army, Frontier Corps, and police.

He lauded their bravery and morale, noting the importance of recognizing the contributions of security personnel in the ongoing fight against terrorism.

Upon arrival in Quetta, the Commander Quetta Corps formally received Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, who conducted a comprehensive review of operational readiness and security measures in the region.