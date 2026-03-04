Field Marshal visits South Waziristan, briefed on Operation Ghazab-lil-Haq progress

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, visited South Waziristan’s Wana area to review the security situation along the western border and assess operational preparedness, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

During the visit, the field marshal paid tribute to soldiers who laid down their lives in the defence of the country. He visited the martyrs’ memorial, laid a floral wreath and offered prayers, saying the sacrifices of the martyrs form the foundation of Pakistan’s security and stability.

According to ISPR, Field Marshal Asim Munir was given a comprehensive briefing on the prevailing security situation, ongoing intelligence-based operations and measures being taken for effective border management. He was also briefed in detail on the latest developments in Operation Ghazab-lil-Haq and the evolving situation along the Pakistan–Afghanistan border.

Field Marshal Asim Munir also interacted with officers and troops deployed at forward posts, praising their professionalism, operational readiness and high morale amid ongoing clashes.

He reiterated that the use of Afghan territory by militant groups, including Fitna al-Khawarij and Fitna al-Hindustan, for terrorist activities against Pakistan is unacceptable and warned that all necessary measures would be taken to counter cross-border threats.

The army chief emphasized that lasting peace between Pakistan and Afghanistan can only be achieved if Afghan authorities stop supporting or allowing terrorist organisations to operate from their soil.

Appreciating the operational preparedness of troops deployed along the border, he expressed full confidence in the combat readiness and coordination of the formations. Upon arrival in Wana, the field marshal was received by the Corps Commander Peshawar.