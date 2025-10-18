'No space for war in nuclearised environment', Field Marshal warns India

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir firmly cautioned India’s military leadership on Saturday that there is no space for war in a nuclearised environment.

The remarks came during the Passing Out Parade of the 152nd PMA Long Course, held at the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) in Kakul on Saturday.

Cadets from several friendly nations, including Maldives, Palestine, Bangladesh, Iraq, Mali, Nigeria, Nepal, Qatar, Sri Lanka, and Yemen, also graduated alongside Pakistani cadets at the event.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir attended the ceremony as the chief guest and reviewing dignitary. He reviewed the parade and presented awards to the distinguished cadets.

Addressing the ceremony, the Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir warned India that there is no space for war in a nuclearised environment. He urged India to settle the core issues with Pakistan as per the international norms based on equality and mutual respect.

“We will never be intimidated nor coerced by your rhetoric and shall respond decisively beyond proportion to even a minor provocation without any qualms,” he warned.

He further highlighted that since the creation of Pakistan, the nation’s armed forces, with the full support of its people, have steadfastly defended both external and internal frontiers with unwavering resolve, conviction, and pride.

“The recent demonstrations of this spirit—through Marka-e-Haq and Operation Bunyan Um Marsoos—have bolstered the trust and confidence of Pakistan’s people in the competence and far-reaching capabilities of our armed forces,” he said. “By neutralizing all threats with remarkable professionalism, downing advanced Rafale jets, targeting multiple bases including S-400s, and showcasing multi-domain warfare capabilities, Pakistan has shown its ability to defend.”

Field Marshal Munir praised the unity and resilience of the Pakistani people: “With Allah’s blessings and a collective national resolve, Pakistan’s diverse people—of all hues, ages, genders, ethnicities, and creeds—stand firm, united like a ‘wall of steel.’ This spirit of patriotism and national fervor is palpable across every corner of Pakistan.”

He also reflected on Pakistan’s recent victories: “Our collective success has reenergised and strengthened the proud and illustrious memories of our earlier successes. Pakistan once again came out victorious against a treacherous enemy marked by strategic blindness and naivety, and filled with hubris and rhetoric about its misguided hegemonic ambitions”.

The Field Marshal criticized India’s actions, stating: “India’s eagerness to adjudge culpability, evasion of neutral investigations and staging self-created evidence was indicative of politicisation of terrorism for vested interests of the ruling regime”.