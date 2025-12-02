Field Marshal honors troops for success in Cambrian Patrol competition

RAWALPINDI: Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir met with the participants of the Cambrian Patrol competition at the General Headquarters (GHQ), the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported.

According to the ISPR, Participants of the Cambrian Patrol competition called on Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), at General Headquarters (GHQ) Rawalpindi today.

COAS congratulated the team for their outstanding performance in one of the world’s toughest military endurance and leadership competitions. He commended the participants for demonstrating exceptional standards of physical endurance, tactical proficiency, and exemplary team spirit, in keeping with the highest traditions of the Pakistan Army.

Field Marshal Asim Munir appreciated the dedication and rigorous training undertaken by the team, noting that their success has brought pride to the nation and reaffirmed Pakistan Army’s commitment to excellence.

The participants expressed gratitude to COAS for the honour and reiterated their resolve to continue upholding the core values of discipline, selfless devotion, and professional excellence.

According to the military media wing, Mr. Alparslan Bayraktar, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of the Republic of Turkiye, called on Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), at General Headquarters (GHQ) today.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest were discussed, with a particular focus on expanding Pak–Turkiye cooperation in the energy sector, strengthening bilateral ties, and exploring avenues for strategic collaboration. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing partnership in areas of shared objectives and regional stability.

The COAS highlighted the deep-rooted and historic brotherly relations between Pakistan and Turkiye, expressing appreciation for Turkiye’s steadfast support to Pakistan at various international forums. Minister Bayraktar conveyed Turkiye’s desire to deepen cooperation across the energy domain and acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts toward regional peace, stability, and sustainable development.