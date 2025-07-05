Field Marshal pays tribute to Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Chief of Air Staff, Chief of Naval Staff and the Armed Forces of Pakistan commemorate and pay heartfelt tribute to Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed on the occasion of his 26th martyrdom anniversary.

During the Kargil conflict in 1999, Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, a symbol of unwavering courage and patriotism, sacrificed his life while defending the motherland with unparalleled valor. He remains an eternal source of inspiration for the Armed Forces and the nation, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

His gallant actions in the face of overwhelming odds embody the finest traditions of the Pakistan Army. Demonstrating outstanding leadership and extraordinary bravery, Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed led from the front and made the ultimate sacrifice while defending the country’s sovereignty.

Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed’s supreme sacrifice reflects the spirit of selflessness and devotion to duty that defines Pakistan Armed Forces. His legacy continues to live in the hearts of the people of Pakistan and serves as a guiding light for our future generations. We salute our hero and reaffirm our resolve to defend the homeland against all threats.

On this solemn day, the Armed Forces renew their pledge to uphold the values of loyalty, courage, and honor that Captain Karnal Sher Khan epitomized.

The 29-year-old officer of the Sindh Regiment who was posted in 12th Northern Light Infantry (NLI) fought valiantly under extreme conditions at an altitude of 17,000 feet in the Gultari sector along the Line of Control (LoC), inflicting significant losses on the enemy.

Captain Sher Khan’s battlefield heroism compelled a senior Indian Army officer to write a letter of commendation, recognizing his gallantry and recommending he be honored posthumously by Pakistan.

Captain Karnal Sher Khan and Havaldar Lalak Jan, both of the 12th NLI, embraced martyrdom in the Gultari area near Tiger Hill on July 5, 1999. In recognition of their ultimate sacrifice for Pakistan, both were posthumously awarded the Nishan-e-Haider, joining the ranks of the most revered martyrs in Pakistan’s military history.

Born on January 1, 1970, in Nawan Kallay, Swabi district, Captain Sher Khan hailed from a family with a legacy of patriotism.

His grandfather participated in the 1948 Kashmir Freedom Movement and had always dreamed of someone from his family joining the armed forces.

It was he who affectionately gave his grandson the title of “Karnal” (Colonel), which later became an enduring part of his name.

After completing his intermediate education, Sher Khan joined the prestigious Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul in 1992.

He was commissioned into the 27th Sindh Regiment on October 14, 1994, and was later posted to the 12th NLI during the Kargil conflict.

Captain Sher Khan established and defended five vital posts at Gultari under intense enemy fire.

On July 5, 1999, Indian forces, backed by two battalions, launched a massive assault and managed to capture part of one post.

Defying all odds, Captain Sher Khan led a daring counterattack and reclaimed the lost ground, personally engaging the enemy in close combat.

He conducted numerous successful raids, including one where he entered an enemy camp and inflicted significant casualties. During one such fierce battle, he was fatally wounded by machine-gun fire and embraced martyrdom on the same day.