The Field Marshal Rank in Pakistan: History, Significance, and Global Context

The Field Marshal rank in the Pakistan Army is the highest military honor, equivalent to a five-star rank with a NATO code of OF-10. It surpasses the rank of a four-star General and is equivalent to Fleet Admiral in the Pakistan Navy and Marshal of the Air Force in the Pakistan Air Force. It serves as a national accolade, symbolizing exceptional service, strategic brilliance, and leadership during pivotal moments in Pakistan’s history.

The rank is not part of the routine promotion system and is bestowed only through a joint decision by the Prime Minister, President, and federal cabinet, typically in recognition of wartime achievements or extraordinary contributions to national security. The appointment process involves constitutional oversight, ensuring that the rank remains honorary and does not confer unsanctioned political or administrative power, as mandated by Pakistan’s Constitution.

Historically, only two individuals have held this rank in Pakistan. The first was General Muhammad Ayub Khan, who promoted himself to Field Marshal in 1959 after assuming the presidency through a military coup. His elevation was controversial, tied more to political consolidation than battlefield success. In contrast, the second instance, General Asim Munir’s promotion in 2025, is seen as a recognition of genuine military leadership during a critical conflict.

Asim Munir’s Promotion to Field Marshal

On May 20, 2025, Pakistan’s federal cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, approved the promotion of COAS General Syed Asim Munir to the rank of Field Marshal. This decision was made in recognition of his “strategic brilliance and courageous leadership” during Operation Bunyanum Marsoos and the broader military campaign referred to as Marka-e-Haq (Battle for Truth), which countered Indian aggression following the Pahalgam attack on April 22, 2025. The attack, which killed 26 people in Indian-administered Kashmir, escalated tensions, leading to India’s airstrikes on Pakistani targets and Pakistan’s retaliatory actions, including downing six Indian fighter jets.

The cabinet lauded Munir’s leadership for ensuring Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity during this period of heightened conflict. The promotion was celebrated as a “golden chapter” in Pakistan’s defense history, with Munir dedicating the honor to the nation, the armed forces, and especially the martyrs and veterans. He emphasized that the rank was a “national trust” for which “millions of Asims” were ready to sacrifice. The decision also coincided with the extension of Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu’s tenure and plans to award state honors to officers, soldiers, and civilians who contributed to the operation.

Munir’s promotion marks only the second time the Field Marshal rank has been awarded in Pakistan, the first since Ayub Khan in 1959. Unlike Khan’s self-conferred title, Munir’s elevation was formally approved by the cabinet, lending it greater legitimacy as a recognition of wartime leadership. The promotion followed a period of intense military and diplomatic activity, including a U.S.-mediated ceasefire on May 10, 2025, after Pakistan and India agreed to de-escalate.

Asim Munir, appointed COAS in November 2022, has a distinguished military career, having served as Director-General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Quartermaster General. His leadership during the 2025 conflict, particularly in coordinating Pakistan’s response to India’s Operation Sindoor, was cited as a historic victory that thwarted enemy designs.

Pakistan retaliates after Indian attack- May 7-10, 2025

International Relevance and Use of the Field Marshal Rank

The Field Marshal rank holds varying significance across the globe, reflecting historical, cultural, and military traditions. In countries following the British military model, such as the United Kingdom, India, and Australia, the rank is a five-star honorary title, often awarded for exceptional wartime leadership or ceremonial purposes. For instance, in the UK, Field Marshals like Bernard Montgomery were appointed for their contributions during World War II, and the rank is held for life, often with ceremonial duties. In India, only two Field Marshals have been appointed: Sam Manekshaw in 1973 for his role in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War and K. M. Cariappa in 1986 as an honorary recognition.

In other nations, equivalent ranks exist under different names. In Germany, the Generalfeldmarschall was a prominent rank during the World Wars, while in Russia, the title Marshal of the Soviet Union (later Marshal of the Russian Federation) served a similar purpose. These ranks are typically reserved for wartime or extraordinary service and are rarely active in peacetime. In the United States, the equivalent rank of General of the Army exists but is not termed Field Marshal, with figures like Dwight D. Eisenhower holding it during World War II.

Internationally, the Field Marshal rank carries symbolic weight, often signaling a nation’s recognition of a military leader’s role in shaping national security or achieving strategic victories. In Pakistan’s case, Munir’s promotion reinforces the military’s central role in national affairs, particularly amid tensions with India. It also aligns with Pakistan’s narrative of resilience and military prowess, though international perspectives, such as those from Indian and Western analysts, may challenge this framing.

The rank’s global use is declining in modern militaries, as many countries, including France and Spain, have phased it out or reserve it for exceptional circumstances. Where it persists, it serves as a diplomatic and symbolic tool, elevating a leader’s stature in international military circles. For Pakistan, Munir’s Field Marshal title enhances his influence as a key advisor to the government and a figurehead during regional tensions, projecting strength to both domestic and international audiences.