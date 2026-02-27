Field Marshal, Service Chiefs reaffirm unwavering commitment to Pakistan’s security

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, along with the service chiefs, on Friday reiterated their unwavering commitment to Pakistan’s national security, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to ISPR, on the 7th anniversary of Operation Swift Retort, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, COAS & CDF; Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Chief of the Naval Staff; and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of Air Staff, on behalf of Pakistan’s Armed Forces, pay tribute to the courage, professionalism, and sacrifices of their personnel.

Launched on 27 February 2019, Operation Swift Retort was described as a decisive response to India’s unprovoked aggression, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty.

The operation showcased the operational excellence and readiness of the Armed Forces, effectively deterring further aggression and restoring strategic balance, the military’s media wing said.

The Field Marshal and Service Chiefs reiterated their unwavering commitment to Pakistan’s national security and regional peace, emphasising the readiness of the Armed Forces to counter any threats.

They reaffirmed that Pakistan’s military remains vigilant, ensuring the protection of the nation while actively contributing to global stability and peace, ISPR added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan launched ‘Ghazab Lil Haq’ operation, in response to the unprovoked firing by Afghan Taliban forces across multiple locations along the border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), on the night of Friday, February 26 2026.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has claimed that 133 members of the Afghan Taliban regime were killed and more than 200 injured in what he described as Pakistan’s retaliatory action.

Speaking to ARY News, Mr Tarar said defensive targets linked to the Afghan Taliban were struck in Kabul, Paktia and Kandahar. He added that further casualties were possible as operations continued.