Field Marshal reiterates zero-tolerance policy on threats to national security

Rawalpindi: Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir on Thursday reiterated the Pakistan Army’s zero-tolerance policy towards any threat to national security, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) visited Lahore Garrison, where he was given a comprehensive briefing on the formation’s operational preparedness, training standards, and key initiatives aimed at enhancing combat efficiency.

During the visit, CDF Asim Munir witnessed a specialised field training exercise showcasing the latest technologies, underscoring the Army’s emphasis on innovation, adaptability to match the dynamic future battlefield.

He also inspected sports and recreational facilities being provided to troops, highlighting their importance in maintaining physical fitness, morale, and overall well-being.

The CDF also visited a High Care Center at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Lahore, where he lauded the efforts of the medical staff and administration in establishing a fully equipped, state-of-the-art healthcare facility.

Addressing officers, the COAS & CDF emphasised Pakistan Army’s zero-tolerance policy towards any threat to national security. He reaffirmed the institution’s unwavering resolve to confront multifaceted challenges with focus, professionalism and determination.

Reiterating Pak Army’s core mission, he noted that the Pakistan Armed Forces remain steadfast in safeguarding the country’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and internal stability, while fostering a culture of excellence, discipline, and selfless national service.

Earlier, upon his arrival at Lahore Garrison, the COAS & CDF was received by Commander Lahore Corps.