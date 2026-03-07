Field Marshal, Saudi defence minister discuss joint measures to halt 'unprovoked Iranian aggression' against Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Defence, Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, met Pakistan’s Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, in Riyadh to discuss recent Iranian attacks on the Kingdom and ways to address the escalating situation, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

According to the ISPR, Field Marshal Asim Munir visited Saudi Arabia and held talks with Prince Khalid bin Salman. Both sides discussed the gravity of security situation accruing from Iranian drone and missile attacks on the Kingdom and joint measures needed to halt them within the framework of the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement.

It was emphasised that unprovoked aggression undermines efforts for regional security and stability and foreclose options for peaceful settlement of disputes, the ISPR said.

Both sides also expressed hope and desire that brotherly country Iran would manifest prudence and sagacity to avoid any miscalculation and strengthen the hands of friendly countries seeking peaceful settlement of the crisis, the media’s military wing added.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Minisrty of Defence said in a statement that during the meeting, the two sides reviewed the Iranian attacks on Saudi Arabia within the framework of the joint strategic defense agreement between the two countries. They discussed efforts to halt such actions which do not serve the security and stability of the region.

Both sides expressed hope that Iran would exercise wisdom and reason and avoid miscalculations that could further escalate tensions.

The meeting was attended by Fayyadh Al-Ruwaili, chief of the General Staff, and Hisham bin Saif, adviser to the defense minister for intelligence affairs.

‎From the Pakistani side, it was attended by Brigadier General Muhammad Javed Tariq, Secretary to the Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed a Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement (SMDA) last year, which stipulates that aggression against one country is considered aggression against both.

Early Saturday, the Saudi defence ministry said it had thwarted repeated missile launches at an air base which houses US military personnel and drone attacks at a major oil field.

Iran is pressing attacks across the Gulf, a week since US-Israeli strikes against the Islamic republic triggered regional war.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on Friday to discuss the evolving regional situation. Both sides agreed to remain in contact regarding further developments.

Earlier, Ishaq Dar said Pakistan’s diplomatic intervention had helped deter heavier Iranian strikes on Saudi Arabia amid ongoing missile and drone attacks across the Gulf.

“We have a Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement with Saudi Arabia. Everyone knows about that; it is a sovereign agreement and we are bound by it. In view of that, while in Saudi Arabia I immediately sensitised the Iranian leadership to keep this in mind,” he said on Tuesday.