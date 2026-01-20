Field Marshal stresses fostering public trust in law enforcement agencies

Rawalpindi: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir on Tuesday underscored the importance of fostering public trust in law enforcement agencies, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

According to ISPR, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir visited the National Police Academy in Islamabad, where he interacted with officers of the Police Service of Pakistan. The Federal Minister for Interior and the Minister of State for Interior were also present on the occasion.

Upon arrival, the Field Marshal was warmly received by the Commandant National Police Academy and was presented with a guard of honour by a smartly turned-out police contingent.

The Field Marshal laid a wreath at the Police Martyrs’ Monument and offered Fateha, paying solemn tribute to the Shuhada of the Police who laid down their lives in the line of duty while safeguarding peace, upholding the rule of law, and ensuring public safety across the country.

He acknowledged the supreme sacrifices rendered by police personnel in the face of terrorism, crime and internal security challenges.

According to the military media wing, the Field Marshal was briefed on the School for High-Impact Elite Law Enforcement Development (SHIELD), as well as training programs and initiatives aimed at capacity building and modernisation of the police.

He also interacted with Cadet Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs), where he highlighted the pivotal role of the police as the first line of defence in safeguarding the lives, property, and honour of citizens.

While addressing Inspectors General of Police (IGPs), Additional IGPs, and senior police officials, he underscored the importance of inter-agency cooperation, modern policing practices and fostering public trust in law enforcement agencies.

He emphasised that a strong, professional, and people-centric police force is indispensable for ensuring internal security and the rule of law.

The Field Marshal remarked that the duty of the police to enforce law and order is a sacred trust and that the Armed Forces will always stand fully with the brave and proud police personnel of Pakistan.

The senior police leadership reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening policing standards, enhancing professional capacity and advancing necessary institutional reforms to meet contemporary security challenges, the ISPR added.