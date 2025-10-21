Field Marshal urges Balochistan Youth to focus on durable stability and development

RAWALPINDI: Field Marshal and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir has said that the province of Balochistan is the pride of Pakistan, adding that the patriotic people of the province are capable and determined, the ISPR said, ARY News reported.

Addressing participants of the 17th National Workshop Balochistan at General Headquarters (GHQ) today, General Syed Asim Munir highlighted the development measures of the federal and provincial governments being undertaken to uplift the socio-economic landscape of Balochistan through a people-centric approach.

Syed Asim Munir said that the people of Balochistan can benefit from limitless economic capabilities and he urged the youth to play their role for development and durable stability.

He said that civil society has a vital role in the progress of the youth. Indian-sponsored ‘Fitna-ul-Hind’ and ‘Fitna-al-Khawarij’ are propagating anti-people propaganda while they are also fueling violence, he apprised.

The COAS said that every necessary measure would be taken for the eradication of terrorist proxies.

The COAS reiterated that while Pakistan seeks regional peace and stability, any violation of its territorial integrity, direct or indirect, will be met with a firm and decisive response to safeguard the lives and well-being of its citizens.

The ISPR informed that a question-and-answer session was also held at the end of the workshop.