Field Marshal vows befitting response to any aggression

ISLAMABAD: Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), has vowed a befitting response to any attempt to impose conflict on Pakistan, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing security sources.

Speaking to the media during a ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad, the Army Chief said Pakistan is a peace-loving nation but will respond firmly to any act of aggression.

Field Marshal Asim Munir stated that Pakistan “will respond in the same decisive manner as it did in May,” adding that the country’s strength stems from faith.

He said Pakistan’s success against India was achieved “by the grace of Allah,” emphasizing that divine support and national resolve were key factors. He added that Muslims’ belief—iman—remains their greatest source of strength.

The Army Chief also quoted a Quranic verse during his address, highlighting the importance of faith, patience, and unity.

Earlier, Pakistan and Tajikistan have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening defence and security cooperation and expanding military-to-military collaboration, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

According to ISPR, Colonel General Sobirzoda Emomali Abdulrahim, Minister of Defence of Tajikistan, called on Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security, and bilateral defence cooperation were discussed.

Both sides expressed their resolve to enhance the existing military-to-military collaboration, particularly in the areas of training, counter-terrorism, and regional security.

The visiting dignitary appreciated the professionalism of the Pakistan Army and acknowledged its role in promoting regional stability and peace.

The COAS, while emphasizing the importance of collective efforts for regional stability and prosperity, reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening defence and security ties with Tajikistan, the ISPR added.