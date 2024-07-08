FIFA celebrates Saka’s goal with Hasan Ali-inspired post

The governing body of football FIFA has imitated Pakistan pace bowler Hasan Ali to celebrate England winger Bukayo Saka’s goal in the Euro Cup quarter-final.

Taking to Instagram, FIFA posted a photo of Saka on Sunday with the caption, “Saka karlega,” an apparent reference to Hasan Ali’s famous “King karlega” comment about Pakistan white-ball skipper Babar Azam.

The viral post came on the back of Bukayo Saka’s 80th-minute goal to equal the score against Switzerland in the Euro Cup quarter-final.

Switzerland’s Breel Embolo had given his team a lead with a spectacular goal in the 75th minute. However, Saka was quick to level the score within five minutes.

England won the game 5-3 on penalties and are set to face the Netherlands in the semi-finals on July 11.

Saka’s equalising goal attracted praise from all across the world and FIFA too joined in to celebrate his vital goal.

The Instagram post inspired from the Pakistan pacer stemmed from one of his interviews in which he called star batter Babar Azam a “King.”

During a podcast, Hasan Ali revealed that Pakistani players affectionately called the Pakistan skipper ‘King’ in the dressing room.

“Hum usko Babar nahi King kehte hain… Yaar King karlega (We do not call him Babar… King will do it),” he said during the podcast

The remarks went viral among cricket fans and became a meme material on social media.

Pertinent to mention here is that Hasan Ali is currently in England, participating in the ongoing County Championship League for Warwickshire County Cricket Club.