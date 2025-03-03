FIFA lifts suspension on Pakistan Football Federation

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) has officially lifted the suspension imposed on the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF).

This decision comes after the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Congress unanimously approved the constitutional amendments proposed by FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

According to a statement released by FIFA, the suspension was lifted on March 2, 2025, after the PFF Congress ratified the revised constitution, which aligns with FIFA’s governance requirements. Shahid Khokhar, a member of the PFF Normalisation Committee, confirmed the news, stating that Pakistan is now eligible to participate in international football activities.

The suspension was initially imposed on February 6, 2025, after the PFF Congress resisted accepting the proposed constitutional amendments. The PFF’s failure to amend its constitution, particularly clauses related to the electoral process, had led to the suspension. FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) had urged the PFF to make these changes, but the newly elected PFF Congress rejected them.

However, after further negotiations, the amendments were finally ratified on February 27, paving the way for FIFA to lift the suspension.

This was not the first time the PFF had faced suspension. In April 2021, FIFA imposed a ban due to third-party interference, which was lifted in June 2022 after the PFF Normalisation Committee regained control of its premises and finances.