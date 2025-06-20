web analytics
33.9 C
Karachi
Friday, June 20, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

FIFA president accepts Mohsin Naqvi’s invitation to visit Pakistan

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi met with FIFA President Gianni Infantino in a productive and cordial meeting, ARY News reported.

As per details, the discussions focused on the immense potential of sports in Pakistan, particularly the growing popularity of football alongside cricket.

Naqvi highlighted Pakistan’s abundant sporting talent and emphasized football’s rising prominence in the country.

During the meeting, he extended a warm invitation to Infantino to visit Pakistan, which the FIFA President graciously accepted. Naqvi expressed optimism about the visit, stating that Infantino is expected to travel to Pakistan soon.

Earlier, the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) officially lifted the suspension imposed on the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF).

This decision came after the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Congress unanimously approved the constitutional amendments proposed by FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

According to a statement released by FIFA, the suspension was lifted on March 2, 2025, after the PFF Congress ratified the revised constitution, which aligns with FIFA’s governance requirements. Shahid Khokhar, a member of the PFF Normalisation Committee, confirmed the news, stating that Pakistan is now eligible to participate in international football activities.

Also read: From Karachi to Catalonia: A Beginner’s Guide to Football

The suspension was initially imposed on February 6, 2025, after the PFF Congress resisted accepting the proposed constitutional amendments. The PFF’s failure to amend its constitution, particularly clauses related to the electoral process, had led to the suspension. FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) had urged the PFF to make these changes, but the newly elected PFF Congress rejected them.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.