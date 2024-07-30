Crown Prince MBS endorses Saudi Arabia’s bid to host 2034 FIFA World Cup

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has endorsed Saudi Arabia’s bid to host the FIFA World Cup 2034.

The bid book will be submitted to FIFA in Paris by a delegation led by Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal, Minister of Sport and President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, along with Yasser Al Misehal, President of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF).

Prince Abdulaziz emphasized that this support has positioned the Kingdom as a global sports hub during a period of significant growth and transformation.

He stated: “We are committed to hosting an exceptional FIFA World Cup, featuring 48 teams in a single country for the first time.”

“The Crown Prince’s supervision of Saudi Arabia’s bid reflects his commitment to elevating Saudi sport in line with Vision 2030, and nurturing athletes capable of competing at the highest level. We aim to showcase our nation’s transformation, vibrant youth, and capability to host major sporting events.”

The FIFA World Cup 2034 bid journey began on October 4, 2023, when Saudi Arabia announced its intention to bid. This was followed by the submission of the official letter of intent to FIFA and the unveiling of the bid brand identity under the slogan “Growing. Together.”

The bid period will conclude in December when FIFA announces the host nation for the FIFA World Cup 2034 during a General Assembly meeting.