FIFA WC22: Pakistan Army troops leave for Qatar to provide security

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army troops on Monday left for Qatar for the security of the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 — the mega event scheduled from November 21 to December 18.

The Pakistan Army troops comprising officers, junior commissioned officers and jawans will assist the Qatari government during the FIFA WC22.

The Qatari Interior ministry delegation had visited Pakistan in August and requested Pakistan to provide troops for the security of the mega event.

Earlier, an eight-member FIFA team also visited Pakistan and gave training to the Pakistan Army troops before leaving for Doha, Qatar for the security of the mega event.

The approval was given by the federal cabinet to the Pakistan Army-Qatar agreement on providing assistance during the mega football event.

The FIFA WC22 will be played from November 20 to December 18 in Qatar.

