FIFA WC 2022: Pak-Indian celebrities spotted at semis

A number of Indian and Pakistani celebs flew to Doha, Qatar to witness the live action between Argentina and Croatia in the FIFA World Cup semi-finals.

Have a look at all the showbiz and sports celebs spotted at the Lusail stadium.

Mahira Khan

The showbiz diva Mahira Khan was spotted enjoying the game with her brother Hissan Khan at the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup. The siblings donned the team t-shirts like true fans to support Argentina.

Sania Mirza

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza was in the city with her sister Anam Mirza for a ‘short and sweet trip’ and did not miss the opportunity to attend the anticipated show. Sharing a few glimpses from the stadium on her Insta handle, she wrote, “What an amazing atmosphere and experience.”

Karisma Kapoor

The 90s star was among the thousands of spectators who arrived at Lusail to experience the thrilling game live. “What an experience,” Karisma Kapoor wrote with her six-picture and video gallery on the gram.

Ananya Panday & Shanaya Kapoor

The Bollywood starlet Ananya Panday along with her bestie and upcoming actor Shanaya Kapoor planned a trip to Doha Qatar as well for the semis.

The star kids also got super lucky to witness the goal from GOAT Lionel Messi, and catch a glimpse of the OG David Beckham.

Aditya Roy Kapur

The rumoured boyfriend of Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur also tagged along the star kids and their fathers, Chunky Pandey and Sanjay Kapoor to watch the spectacle.

Dino Morea

The Indian showbiz heartthrob, Dino Morea was spotted with his close friend, Rohan Shrestha – ex-beau of Shraddha Kapoor – at the stadium. About the first semi-finals in the biggest football event, Lionel Messi’s Argentina beat Croatia 3-0, as an inspired Messi scored from the penalty spot and Julian Alvarez struck twice on Tuesday.

Lionel Messi confirms Qatar final will be his last World Cup game

Argentina team, who made it to their second World Cup final in eight years, will now either take on spirited Morocco or holders France in the final on Sunday.

