FIFA World Cup 2022: Full list of qualified countries

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is just over a week away and here are the 32 teams qualified:

AFRICA

Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia

ASIA

Iran, Japan, South Korea, Qatar (as hosts), Saudi Arabia, Australia

EUROPE

Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland, Wales

NORTH, CENTRAL AMERICA & CARIBBEAN

Canada, Mexico, United States, Costa Rica

SOUTH AMERICA

Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Uruguay

FIFA World Cup 2022 will kick off from November 21 in Qatar. 32 international teams are competing in eight groups in the event sometimes called the biggest sports event in the world after Olympics. England will face Iran on the opening day of the tournament.

Qatar, the smallest country to have hosted soccer’s global showpiece tournament, is preparing to receive an estimated 1.2 million visitors during the World Cup.

Thousands of fans are expected to stay in neighbouring countries like tourism hub the United Arab Emirates and fly in to Doha for matches due to limited accommodation in Qatar.

Soccer lovers in Pakistan will be able to watch the FIFA World Cup live on A-Sports and can stream it through ARY ZAP application

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FIFA World Cup (@fifaworldcup)

Comments