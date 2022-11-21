FIFA World Cup 2022: Journalist robbed live on air, left bemused by police response

An Argentine journalist Dominque Metzger said she was robbed live on air while reporting about the pre-FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 developments in the Corniche area of Doha.

She said that the conversation she had with the Qatari police officers was confusing for her when she reported the incident.

Argentine reporter Dominique Metzger had her wallet stolen in Qatar. She revealed that, when the Qatari police spoke to her, they asked “Which punishment would you like for the thief when we find them: 5 years in prison or deportation?” pic.twitter.com/CCZJYXM37t — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) November 20, 2022

“I went to the station and that was when the cultural differences began. The policewoman said to me, ‘We have high-tech cameras everywhere and we are going to locate him [the thief] with face detection. What do you want the justice system to do when we find him?'” she recalled her conversation with a police officer.

The police response puzzled the journalist then she asked the female police officer about what she meant.

She claimed the officer asked her, “What justice do you want? What sentence do you want us to give him? Do you want him to be sentenced to five years in prison? Do you want him to be deported?”

Metzger said she only wanted her items and wasn’t really bothered about the accused.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Qatari officials have attempted to stem crime at this World Cup by installing a reported 15,000 cameras which use advanced facial recognition at stadiums.

In the run-up to the Qatar World Cup, the host nation’s tournament security committee had hired hundreds of men, some with no experience, to work as security guards tasked with crowd observation inside stadiums, foreign media reported.

