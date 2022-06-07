FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy reaches Lahore

Lahore: The coveted trophy of FIFA World Cup 2022 reached Pakistan on Tuesday, the trophy was received by female footballer Hajra Khan, ARY News reported.

Former World Cup winner from France, Christian Karembeu, stepped out, carrying the trophy weighing 6.1kg, from a chartered plane that flew to Lahore from Uzbekistan. The auspicious trophy was received by the country’s women football team captain Hajra Khan at the airport in Lahore.

Talking to local media Karembu said, “Every kid in the world wants to see [the trophy] and, of course, we need to respect that dream and we know that everything is magical when we have it (9 trophies) this close to us.”

The trophy will be displayed at two different events in Lahore—one is for stakeholders and partners and the other is for the general public, which will be a concert to be held this evening.

Also Read: FIFA and UEFA suspend Russian teams from international football

The trophy has travelled to over 50 countries and would go to Suadi Arabia next.

The 2022 Qatar World Cup start on November 21 and will culminate with the final on December 18.

The trophy had reached Pakistan in 2018 before the 2018 FIFA World Cup too.

Comments