FIFA World Cup 2026: Lenovo named official tech partner, integrating AI and VAR

FIFA has just partnered with Lenovo for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, making Lenovo the official technology partner for the tournament. The 2026 World Cup is being held in North America, with matches taking place in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Under the agreement, Lenovo will handle all the hardware and tech needs for the event. That means they’ll be providing everything from ThinkPad laptops and Motorola gadgets to powerful servers, storage, and AI-driven data center solutions. Lenovo will also be on hand to support the tech operations at all the stadiums—covering everything from broadcasting and the media center to the critical VAR system and real-time data management.

But why all this cutting-edge technology? This time, the World Cup is even more ambitious, with three countries hosting and a whopping 104 matches in 16 cities. With so much going on, keeping things running smoothly is more challenging than ever. That’s why FIFA chose Lenovo—a company known for its expertise and reliable technology—to create a seamless experience and ensure the tournament runs smoothly.

In addition to supporting technical aspects, Lenovo will present AI solutions to enhance the spectators’ experience. These AI solutions include real-time statistical analysis, interactive data displays, and intelligent logistics management in the stadium. Special tablets providing live tactical data and player performance metrics will be given to teams and coaches, allowing them to inform their tactical decisions.

The upcoming 2026 World Cup, scheduled to kick off on June 11, 2026, is set to be a high-tech event. Ahead of the tournament, FIFA and Lenovo will reveal details about their AI technology integration at the Lenovo Tech World event in Las Vegas in January 2026.