FIFA World Cup: Jobs of 10,000 Pakistanis at risk

KARACHI: The jobs of 10,000 Pakistani labourers are at risk due to a delay in medical tests of a private company ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, ARY News reported on Thursday.

10,000 Pakistani labourers were facing troubles in departing for Qatar due to delayed medical tests ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022, Qatar, as a private firm was not giving appointments to them despite the issuance of visa numbers, according to Pakistan Overseas Employment Promoters Association (POEPA).

After the development, the employment quota of Pakistani labourers were being shifted to other countries including India, Nepal and Bangladesh.

The POEPA Vice-President Muhammad Adnan Paracha appealed to the federal government to intervene in the matter and suggested the authorities immediately contact the Qatar government to expedite the process of medical tests for Pakistanis.

He said that more than 10,000 Pakistani labourers were waiting to depart for Qatar ahead of FIFA World Cup, however, the private firm was not fixing appointments for the nationals for medical tests.

It was learnt that the private firm fixed the medical appointments in January, whereas, the football tournament will be held in November which will result in shifting of job quota to other countries.

Paracha said that two recognised centres of Pakistan and Qatar were located in Karachi and Islamabad where 300 medical tests were being conducted on a daily basis which should be increased to 700 to 800.

He added that the urgent medical fee was also increased from Rs4,860 to Rs7,450 but appointments were not being given.

Comments