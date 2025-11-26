'Fight for Glory': 2nd International Boxing Championship kicks off in Lahore

LAHORE: The 2nd International Boxing Championship, known as the “Fight for Glory,” has officially commenced at the Lahore Garrison Jinnah Sports Complex.

This event features 44 international professional boxers, including six from Pakistan. It is being held in collaboration with the World Boxing Association.

Participating countries include the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Korea, Australia, Ireland, the Philippines, the Netherlands, Morocco, Benin, Ghana, and France, among others.

On November 29, Pakistani star boxer Muhammad Waseem will represent the country in the “Fight for Glory” segment. He told the media that he is fully prepared and keen to put on an outstanding performance. He also hoped to deliver a decisive victory for his fans and the country.

At a joint press conference, foreign boxers expressed appreciation for the warm welcome and praised the arrangements made by the event organizers.

They lauded the atmosphere in Pakistan, which has surpassed their expectations, and believe the championship will be a remarkable experience for both athletes and spectators. Several overseas fighters also expressed their appreciation to the Pakistani government, Punjab authorities, and the Armed Forces for providing a secure, well-coordinated event.

With the support of the Government of Punjab, Fauji Foundation, and Lahore Corps, this tournament represents a significant milestone in Pakistan’s drive to revive and elevate its international sports profile. The focus now shifts to Lahore as the final countdown concludes and the action commences tonight; the battle for ultimate glory is about to begin.