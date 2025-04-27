Famous coaching center accused of looting students

FIITJEE, India’s one of the well-known coaching institutes for engineering and medical entrance exams, is facing strong scrutiny for the massive financial scam.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has uncovered a huge financial fraud involving FIITJEE, a well-reputed educational institute.

The investigation into FIITJEE coaching scam revealed that the institute had collected ₹250 crore from 14,411 students as an advance fee, from different states, committing educational services that they never delivered.

The coaching centres across the states, without any prior notice, were abruptly closed in January, leaving students and parents in agony.

According to ED’s investigation, FIITJEE used students’ fees for personal financial gains and violated money laundering laws.

The agency led raids at different locations, including the residence of D.K Goel, FIITJEE’s owner in Delhi.

As per reports, ₹10 lakh in cash, ₹4.89 crore worth of jewellery, and several incriminating documents were seized during the searches by the authorities.

The FIITJEE coaching scam impacted students enrolled for academic years 2025-26 to 2028-29, with fees collected as follows:

₹181.89 crore from 9,823 students (2025-26)

₹47.48 crore from 3,316 students (2026-27)

₹17.07 crore from 1,008 students (2027-28)

₹3.76 crore from 264 students (2028-29).

Moreover, FIITJEE had not paid salaries to its teaching staff and other employees for several months.

A money laundering case against the FIITJEE management has been registered by the Enforcement Directorate.

Affected students and parents have filed FIRs against FIITJEE from multiple states like Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Noida, Prayagraj, Delhi, Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Faridabad, Gurugram, and Mumbai due to sudden closure of 32 coaching branches.

Authorities are now working to recover the stolen funds and ensure justice for the affected students.

The FIITJEE coaching scam has raised serious concerns regarding financial fraud in the education sector.

Ongoing investigations have revealed additional details about the misappropriation of funds associated with this scandal.

Consequently, thousands of students have found themselves in precarious situations, leading to urgent calls for action from regulatory authorities.