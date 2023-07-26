Films With Deep Pull

Though filmmaking is generally considered to be aimed at entertainment but that have a profound potential to let the film lovers think about many aspects of life.

Some movies therefore have the message to be conveyed that may have deeper meanings and may prompt the audiences to think about what they had seen and to alter their perceptions.

Dead Poets Society

Odyssey writer Brooke Burns asserted that this 1989 film from director Peter Weir changed her life after seeing it as a teenager, and claims it retains that transformative power all these years later.

With the power to inspire and embolden, the film stars Robin Williams as John Keating, an eccentric teacher who breaks the mould at a boarding school by using poetry to encourage his students to express themselves. Writer Tom Schulman won an Oscar for best screenwriting and the film was nominated for three other Academy Awards, including best picture.

It’s a Wonderful Life

The movie carried in its wake a powerfully hopeful message about family and human connection, and this 1946 movie offers important lessons any time of the year.

Starring James Stewart as George Bailey, a down-on-his-luck businessman, and Henry Travers as Clarence, an angel who shows him what life would be like if he’d never been born, the film reminds the audiences that every person has the potential to effect great and meaningful change in their own lives, and the lives of others.

Good Will Hunting

Considered a breakout role for actor Matt Damon, who also won a best screenplay Oscar with co-writer and co-star Ben Affleck, this 1997 drama tells the story of a mathematical genius janitor (Damon) who needs help from a compassionate psychologist (Robin Williams) in order to find his true place and potential in life.

This movie is rated by some observers as the best movie ever made and it rings of life and human life.

One Flew over the Cuckoo’s Nest

Based on the novel by Ken Kesey, this 1975 movie stars Jack Nicholson as R.P. McMurphy, a criminal sent to a mental hospital after pleading that he’s insane, who uses his power to rally the other patients against an oppressive system and cruel nurse.

In his examination of the film, critics mention that it remains one of the greatest films of all time for its tonally perfect examination of power, authoritarianism, oppression, mental illness, morality and more. It was nominated for nine Oscars and won five, including best picture.

Erin Brockovich

The movie has been praised for its ability to treat a heavy subject—the poisoning of drinking water by a corporation—with a bit of levity, while still managing to create a thoughtful film about corruption and the power of those who refuse to stand for it.

Julia Roberts won best actress Oscar playing the title character, who is based on a real-life justice fighter. The 2000 film was nominated for an additional four Academy Awards, including best director for Steven Soderbergh and best picture.

Stranger Than Fiction

To begin his review of this 2006 fantasy/comedy it was noted that it was a very thoughtful film and provokes deep perceptions. The story follows IRS auditor Harold Crick (Will Ferrell), who begins to hear the voice of a narrator (Emma Thompson) in his head, only to find that he’s actually the ill-fated protagonist of her latest novel.

What might sound silly on the surface actually emerges as a nimbly intelligent, lively, charming and beguiling existential concept film.