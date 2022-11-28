Bhediya: Indian filmmaker gets into Twitter war over Varun Dhawan film

Indian filmmaker Hansal Mehta got into a Twitter war with a netizen over the Box Office failure of Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon starrer ‘Bhediya’.

The conversation between the ‘Chhalaang’ director and a Twitter user heated after the latter questioned the authenticity of the veteran’s review for the recently released film ‘Bhediya’.

It happened so when Mehta shared his thoughts on Amar Kaushik’s directorial calling it an ‘achievement and experience’ which deserves a ‘franchise’. In his post on the micro-blogging site, the filmmaker wrote, “#Bhediya is an achievement, an experience. I went in as an @amarkaushik fan and emerged out of the cinema hall as a bigger fan.”

#Bhediya is an achievement, an experience. I went in as an @amarkaushik fan and emerged out of the cinema hall as a bigger fan. Top class VFX, good storytelling, technically top class and very well acted. This film deserves all the encouragement and success to become a franchise. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) November 26, 2022

“Top class VFX, good storytelling, technically top class and very well acted. This film deserves all the encouragement and success to become a franchise,” his tweet read further.

However, a Twitter user who went by the name ‘Vinod R’, replied to his post saying, “Kar lo support, boxoffice failure hai ye, (support all you want but the movie is a box office failure),” to which, the filmmaker hit back and wrote, “Tere Pappa ke paison ka afsos hain, (feeling sorry for your father’s money.)”

Following the comment, several netizens called out Mehta for his ‘frustrated’ remark and suggested he have a look at Box Office collections of ‘Bhediya’.

It is pertinent to mention that the Varun Dhawan-led creature comedy flick completed the opening weekend with INR28.55 crores in nationwide ticket sales, as per the quotes by Indian trade analysts. The film had a tough fight with still-going-strong ‘Drishyam 2’.

#Bhediya posts a DECENT TOTAL in its opening weekend… Witnesses growth on Day 3… However, #D2 wave has affected its #BO earnings… Needs to have a strong run on weekdays to consolidate its status… Fri 7.48 cr, Sat 9.57 cr, Sun 11.50 cr. Total: ₹ 28.55 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/glZSQ2SvM1 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 28, 2022 About ‘Bhediya’, set in the forests of Arunachal Pradesh – a northeastern state in India – follows the story of Bhaskar (Varun Dhawan) who gets bitten by a wolf in the forest, following which his body starts to transform into a creature.

The film also features Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee, Deepak Dobriyal and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles. Also read: Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon starrer ‘Bhediya’ leaked online Directed by Amar Kaushik – ‘Bhediya’ is the third addition to the horror comedy universe created by producer Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films with titles like ‘Stree’ and ‘Roohi’. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms) The first-ever Hindi language creature comedy was released in nationwide theatres on Friday, November 25.

