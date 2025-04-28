Filmmaker Sajid Khan accused of sexual misconduct AGAIN

Indian filmmaker Sajid Khan, brother of Farah Khan, has found himself in hot water again as TV actor Navina Bole accused him of sexual harassment in 2004.

Popular Indian filmmaker and ‘Bigg Boss’ alum Sajid Khan, who had previously faced sexual harassment allegations by a number of women, including Mandana Karimi, Saloni Chopra, Rachel White, Simran Suri, Aahana Kumra, Sherlyn Chopra and Jiah Khan during the MeToo movement in India, has now been accused of misconduct by TV actor Navina Bole, best remembered for her roles in serials ‘Miley Jab Hum Tum’ and ‘Ishqbaaaz’.

In her recent interview with YouTuber Subhojit Ghosh, Bole recalled her meeting with the ‘Housefull’ director in 2004, when he called her to discuss a project. “There is this terrible, terrible man who I would never want to meet in my life called Sajid Khan,” she said. “He really pushed the envelope when it came to disrespecting women.”

The actor recalled, “I was really excited when he called me and then he said, ‘Why don’t you just get off your clothes and sit in your lingerie? I need to see how comfortable you are in your body.’ I am talking about 2004, 2006.”

“Thankfully, I had someone waiting for me downstairs. I did not know how to reply, and he said, ‘Why? You wear a bikini on stage? So what is the problem? It is all t**s and a** in his language! You can come and sit here comfortably, be yourself.’ I did not know what to say, and I said that I would need to go home and get into a bikini if that is what you want to see, and I cannot strip right now. Somehow, I managed to get out of that place,” Bole shared.



“He must have called me – not exaggerating – at least 50 times to ask where I have reached and why I was not coming,” she disclosed.

