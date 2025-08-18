FIR filed against filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri over ‘The Bengal Files’ trailer

Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Bengal Files’ is mired in a fresh controversy, as an FIR has been filed against the Bollywood filmmaker for alleged misrepresentation of freedom fighter Gopal Mukherjee in the film’s trailer.

As reported by the Indian media, Shantanu Mukherjee, grandson of celebrated Bengali freedom fighter Gopal Mukherjee, has filed an FIR against filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, accusing him of wrong portrayal of his grandfather in the upcoming film.

The complaint followed the trailer launch of the political drama on Saturday, August 16, coinciding with the 80th anniversary of the ‘Direct Action Day’/1946 Great Calcutta Killings, where Mukherjee alleges that Agnihotri deeply disrespects his grandfather in the film, using the terms ‘Kashai (butcher)’ and ‘Patha (meaning goat)’.

“My grandfather was an important figure in the freedom movement, working alongside prominent leaders, with his ideology aligned with Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose,” he said. “To label him in such derogatory terms is not only historically inaccurate but also offensive to our family and the community.”

“I think Vivek Agnihotri should research more on this. From where did they get this wrong information? He has not contacted us either,” Mukerjee asked. “That’s why we are protesting and will continue to do so.”

Bollywood – News and Updates

Notably, the third instalment in Agnihotri’s ‘Files trilogy’, ‘The Bengal Files’, explores the communal violence in undivided Bengal, through events including the Great Calcutta Killings, the Noakhali riots and Hindu genocide.

The title is scheduled to arrive in theatres on September 5.