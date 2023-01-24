“Jealous filmmakers formed ‘assassination squad’ to kill SS Rajamouli”

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma said that he is part of the ‘assassination squad’ formed by ‘jealous’ counterparts to kill SS Rajamouli.

In a series of tweets, the ‘Sarkar’ maker jokingly confessed to being part of a ‘squad’ planning to kill the ‘RRR’ mastermind after he accomplished some unprecedented feats with his film last year.

Sharing the full video of the iconic encounter which took place between Rajamouli and Hollywood’s ace director James Cameron at the recently held Golden Globe Awards, Varma lauded the fellow for the milestones achieved by the team ‘RRR’ across the globe.

“From Dada Sahab Phalke onwards till now, no one in the history of Indian cinema including @ssrajamouli could have imagined that an Indian director someday will go through this moment,” he applauded.

“Hey @ssrajamouli. U basically SURPASSED every film maker from #KaAsif who made #MughaleAzam till #RameshSippy who made #Sholay and also the likes of Aditya Chopras, Karan Johars and the bhansalis of India,” Varma wrote in a following post on the micro-blogging site.

Furthermore, Varma urged the veteran to increase his security as a bunch of Indian filmmakers ‘out of pure jealousy’ has formed an ‘assassination squad’ to kill him, and confessed that he is also a part of it.

“Am just spilling out the secret because I am 4 drinks down,” RGV joked.

RRR: SS Rajamouli refuses to give Hindi rights to Karan Johar

For the unversed, ‘RRR’ has claimed several big honours this year not only in India but across the globe. The title bagged two awards in the ‘Best Foreign Language Film’ and ‘Best Song’ categories in the Critics Choice ceremony, as well as registered a historic win at the prestigious Golden Globe Awards with the stomper track ‘Naatu Naatu’.

Moreover, it also became the second highest-grossing Indian movie of all time with a total collection of INR1120 crore during the 8-weeks theatrical run.

