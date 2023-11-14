Final decision on ending ‘free electricity units’ likely tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet is likely to approve the summary of ending free units for officers tomorrow, ARY News reported citing sources.

As per details, the summary will be tabled before the federal cabinet tomorrow in the cabinet meeting.

Sources said that a monthly utility allowance of Rs15,858 will be given to the 17-grade officers of the DISCOs instead of 450 free units.

Simultaneously, the officers of DISCOs from 18 to 21 will get monthly utility allowance of Rs21,996, Rs37,594, Rs46,922 and Rs55,536, respectively. Meanwhile, 17-grade officers of GENCOs will likely receive a monthly utility allowance of Rs 24,570, sources said.

Officers of 18 grade will receive Rs 26,460 monthly instead of 700 free electricity units. The GENCOs officers from grades 19 to 21 are proposed to receive monthly utility allowances of Rs42,720, Rs46,992 and Rs55,536, respectively.

Read more: WAPDA employees protest for continuity of free electricity

Earlier, the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) meeting approved the summary which stated officers of the power division from grades 17 to 21 will get a utility allowance instead of free electricity units.

However, the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Employees Union protested in Lahore, for the continuity of a free power facility.

A protest demonstration was held in Lahore after sources claimed that the caretaker government is considering ending free power facilities for WAPDA employees.

The President of the WAPDA Union threatened for ‘strong’ reaction if the facility of free electricity to the employees was revoked