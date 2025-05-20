Ranking the most brutal deaths in Final Destination Bloodlines

Final Destination Bloodlines is not only the best-reviewed film in the franchise, but also the most successful at the box office.

After a 14-year break, the horror series has returned in full force, and fans are loving it. At the heart of Final Destination Bloodlines is what made the series famous: gruesome, unexpected deaths that no one can escape.

The film follows Stefani Reyes as she tries to break free from Death’s plan. But as with all Final Destination films, no one is safe. Let’s take a look at the most horrifying deaths in Final Destination Bloodlines, ranked by shock value and gore.

In seventh place is the death of Stefani and her brother Charlie. After trying to cheat death by faking Charlie’s death with CPR, the pair are crushed by logs flung from a truck during a train crash. It’s sudden and brutal.

Next is Iris, Stefani’s grandmother, who dies when a weathervane is launched through her head during a final attempt to warn Stefani. It’s quick, but gruesome.

Darlene, Stefani’s mother, suffers a painful fate. After surviving an explosion, she is crushed by a falling lamppost while trying to escape with Charlie.

Then comes Julia, a cousin of Stefani and Charlie. She’s knocked into a bin by a misdirected football and then crushed in the back of a garbage truck.

Bobby and Erik Campbell have one of the film’s most shocking scenes. Their plan to cheat death with a peanut bar goes wrong when Erik is killed by a powerful MRI machine. Bobby survives only to be killed when a metal spring flies into his head.

Howard Campbell, another family member, is torn apart by a lawnmower during a picnic. A mix of broken glass, a trampoline accident, and a rogue hose lead to a horrifying end.

Finally, the most shocking death is Erik’s. His many piercings are ripped out one by one by the MRI’s magnet. He’s then crushed by a wheelchair and pulled into the machine, dying in the most painful way imaginable.

Final Destination Bloodlines proves there’s still life in the franchise, as long as it’s followed by terrifying death.