‘Final Destination Bloodlines’ scores franchise-best opening

The hotly anticipated horror film ‘Final Destination Bloodlines’ has smashed franchise records on its opening day.

The sixth title in the iconic franchise was released in the US on May 16 and scored the franchise-best opening of $21 million and preview screenings from 3,523 locations.

The film comprehensively outperformed the horror franchise’s previous best opening day, held by the fourth instalment, ‘The Final Destination.’

Released in 2009, the fourth instalment scored an opening of $27.4 million — a figure that ‘Final Destination Bloodlines’ is set to surpass on Saturday.

‘Final Destination’ has proven its strength as a franchise with its latest instalment, ‘Final Destination: Bloodlines,’ which marks the series’ return after the fifth film in 2011.

Read more: Witness Tony Todd’s epic final appearance in ‘Final Destination Bloodlines’ trailer

Since its debut in 2000, the darkly inventive series has captivated audiences with its unique premise—groups of people being killed in elaborate, domino-effect accidents, a concept that still feels fresh.

Directed by Adam Stein and Zach Lipovsky, the new entry has received the best reviews in the franchise’s history, with critics recognising the horror genre’s growing respectability compared to its past reputation in the 2000s.

According to industry analysts, ‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’ is primed for a successful theatrical run.

The franchise has always performed well internationally, and the latest entry has already earned $26.4 million from overseas markets.

The movie follows college student Stefanie, who, plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, returns home in a desperate attempt to find the one person who could break the cycle and save her family from a grisly fate. As she digs deeper, the horrifying realisation of the inevitability of death looms.

