final entries from DJ Avicii’s diary reveal his struggles

The last entries of Swedish DJ Avicii have been made public in his biography by journalist Måns Mosesson.

The biography of Tim Bergling commonly known as DJ Avicii, written by Journalist Måns Mosesson, reveals the struggles of the musician in his last days.

Biography of music visionary penned by journalist discloses his agonizing complexes with anxiety and addictions. Avicii, who died of suicide in 2018 while holidaying in Oman, was struggling with pancreatic issues due to heavy drinking habits, uncovered his journal.

At one of the points he had written after being diagnosed with the illness, “I had a hard time accepting never drinking again though strongly suggested from all doctors to wait at least a year before even having a beer..”

DJ Avicii had acknowledged being naive and ignorant towards health while riding high on fame, as he penned during his last days, “touring the world, still on the never-ending tour – because once you’ve circled it once, guess what? You start right back over again”.

At a point, the musician was in such an exhausting state due to the consecutive schedule that the days he spent at hospitals and rehabs recovering, felt like a luxury getaway.

“Those days in hospital were the most anxiety and stress-free days I can remember the past six years, those were my true vacations, as depressing as it might sound…”, he penned.

He journaled his discontent in one of the notes, “Future Tim deal with pain. Future Tim deal with pain better than present Tim because already there’s too many present pains more urgent to deal with”.

One of the very last entries from his diary read, “The shedding of the soul is the last attachment, before it restarts!”.

Swedish DJ died of suicide in 2018 in Oman, two years after his unusually early retirement from touring amid recurring health scares.

