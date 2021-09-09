Final Fantasy 14 and 15 crossover event announced

Square Enix announced that it is coming up with a limited crossover event between role-playing games Final Fantasy 14 and Final Fantasy 15.

According to a foreign news agency, the event named “A Nocturne for Heroes” will be available from September 13 till October 18.

It is to be noted that all games of the franchise have different worlds with a story of their own.

The main difference between the 14 and 15 instalments is that the former focuses on multiplayer while the latter is single-player.

The reason for the event being called a crossover is because players of Final Fantasy 14 can take part in quests for earning all equipment from Final Fantasy 15 which includes costumes and magical items.

After finishing the event, players can also get access to Regalia – a car that has a unique design.

The limited-time events are not something new in Final Fantasy 14. It has its own rewards which can be easily missed if the player is just stepped into the franchise.

Due to the 15 edition’s prominence in the gaming world, Square Enix has decided to treat its fans, especially those who could not play it before for different reasons, once again with the combination of its two games.

Square Enix is also releasing pixel versions of previous Final Fantasy games as well. They are available for Android and Apple iOS.