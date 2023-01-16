Final moments of Nepal plane crash revealed in viral video

A horrific video revealing the final moments of the horrific Nepal air crash is going viral on social media.

THE VIDEO IS GRAPHIC AND VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

The viral video showed Sonu Jaiswal – was one of the five Indian passengers on the flight carrying 72 passengers – doing a Facebook Live. The clip showed the commuters sitting calmly. Suddenly, we see the plane engulfed in fire as passengers screamed in terror.

Another video of the Nepal air crash went viral on social media.

THE VIDEO IS SENSITIVE AND VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

Video shows plane with 72 people on board crashing in Nepal. No sign of survivors pic.twitter.com/5CQHu500MQ — BNO News (@BNONews) January 15, 2023

Nepal’s air industry has boomed in recent years, carrying goods and people between hard-to-reach areas, as well as ferrying foreign mountain climbers.

But it has been plagued by poor safety due to insufficient training and maintenance. The European Union has banned all Nepali carriers from its airspace over safety concerns.

The Himalayan country also has some of the world’s most remote and tricky runways, flanked by snow-capped peaks with approaches that pose a challenge for even accomplished pilots.

The weather is also notoriously capricious and hard to forecast, particularly in the mountains, where thick fog can suddenly obscure whole mountains from view.

Nepal’s deadliest aviation accident was in 1992, when all 167 people aboard a Pakistan International Airlines plane died when it crashed on approach to Kathmandu.

Just two months earlier, a Thai Airways aircraft had crashed near the same airport, killing 113 people.

