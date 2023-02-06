‘Finally Raazi’: Rimha Ahmed’s new video goes viral

Rimha Ahmed has proved herself a force to be reckoned with in the drama industry in a short space of time.

The actor is winning hearts with her portrayal of Natasha in the ARY Digital drama ‘Muqaddar Ka Sitara‘.

The actor took to the social media application Instagram to share the video of her. The clip showed her in a happy mood. In the caption, she wrote, “Finally Raazi ❤️ Natasha..Natasha is very happy today!!! 🥹🫶🏼”.

It referred to her character being in a loving relationship with Razi (Inayat Khan).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rimha Ahmed🦋 (@rimhahmed)

Natasha is the spoiled daughter of Safdar (Babar Ali) and the sister of Faizan (Syed Arez Ahmed).

Safdar wants to have Natasha married to Razi (Inayat Khan), who had refused to marry female protagonist Hadia (Fatima Effendi Kanwar) due to misunderstandings.

Safdar disinherits Natasha of all his property after she marries Sherry (Asad Butt) – who fools her by posing as a rich man – against his will. Her character finally sees the light and wants to tie the knot with Razi again.

The character is popular on social media with millions of fans. The celebrity wins social media with her posts.

Here are some of them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rimha Ahmed🦋 (@rimhahmed)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rimha Ahmed🦋 (@rimhahmed)

Moreover, the celebrity shares words of wisdom through her Instagram posts also. Earlier, she said people can turn their life around by voluntarily facing tough situations.

“If you seriously want to change, you have to go through uncomfortable situations,” the caption read. “Stop trying to avoid the process. It’s the only way to grow.”

