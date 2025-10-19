Pakistan's economic stability directly linked to national security: Finance Minister

Washington: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, has strongly denied that Pakistan’s government is dictated by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), stating that all policy decisions are made in the best interest of the country.

Speaking at a press conference at the Pakistan Embassy in Washington, Aurangzeb underscored that economic stability is directly linked to national security, pointing out that internal unrest or border tensions have an immediate and adverse impact on the country’s economic health.

Highlighting Pakistan’s longstanding ties with the United States, the finance minister emphasized the importance of transforming strategic partnerships with countries such as China, Saudi Arabia, and other friendly nations into meaningful economic and commercial opportunities.

“These countries have always supported Pakistan in difficult times,” he said. “It is now our responsibility to strengthen these relationships through tangible economic cooperation and trade.”

Aurangzeb acknowledged that support from IMF Executive Directors, particularly with the backing of friendly nations including the U.S., helped prevent a deeper crisis.

“Timely assistance from our partners eased financial pressure and paved the way for economic recovery,” he noted.

He further revealed that the government is crafting a comprehensive strategy to strengthen trade and investment ties with the United States and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

“Pakistan no longer needs aid — it needs investment and industrial partnerships to ensure sustainable growth,” he stated.

Aurangzeb added that the government’s economic agenda focuses on fiscal discipline, tax reform, and rebuilding investor confidence, with the ultimate goal of placing Pakistan on a path to self-reliance and long-term economic resilience.

In response to a question regarding IMF influence on government policymaking, he categorically rejected the claim, stating that Pakistan is not subordinate to the IMF. “Every measure we take is grounded in our national interest,” he asserted.