Finance Minister calls for measures to enhance Tax-to-GDP ratio

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb on Friday highlighted the importance of devising strategies to enhance tax-to-GDP ratio and broaden the tax base to maximize revenue collection.

The minister visited the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Headquarters and during a meeting with Chairman FBR and Members of the Board called for making all-out efforts to achieve the ongoing year’s revenue collection target.

Attorney General, Mansoor Usman Awan was also present on the occasion, according to press statement issued by FBR.

During the meeting, Chairman FBR, Malik Amjad Zubair Towana gave a detailed briefing to the minister about the revenue collection efforts for the current financial year (2023-24).

The Chairman also briefed about measures being taken for digitalization of FBR to further improve its performance.

Various other issues including pending legal cases also came under discussion during the meeting. It was decided to devise a holistic strategy to actively pursue all the pending legal cases for early recovery of stuck up revenue.

Earlier, Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar said introducing reforms in the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) was among the top priorities of the incumbent government.

He said for the first time the sitting parliament passed a law related to tax tribunals and tax-related cases, which will expedite the process for solution of these cases.

The Minister said there are more than 2700 billion rupees tax-related cases pending in the courts and under the new law tax appeals up to the tune of 20 million rupees would be taken up by the Tax Commissioners, while tax appeals of more than 20 million rupees would be addressed by the tax tribunals.